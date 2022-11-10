Mnangagwa Goons Terrorise CCC Supporters

Tinashe Sambiri|There is no doubt that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new dispensation is just a farce.

Political observers postulate Mr Mnangagwa’s administration is even worse than the dreaded Robert Mugabe regime.

Mr Mnangagwa is violently attacking CCC supporters across the country.

In Gutu Zanu PF goons are terrorising known CCC activists.

Read statement below:

VIOLENCE ALERT

Date: 07.11.22

REF: Gutu CCC Cluster Press Statement On Escalating Political Violence

We, the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Gutu Cluster leadership having met on Friday November 6 2022 and discussed the situation in the district, wish to note with concern and condemn the escalating political violence, intolerance, the selective use of the law and repression caused by Zanu PF in Gutu as the country heads towards the 2023 harmonised elections.

We have observed with dismay the blatant disregard of the law by sponsored Zanu PF thugs who hire trucks and ferry supporters to demonstrate at business premises or residences of citizens believed to be active members of the of CCC.

We have noted with concern the unprovoked physical attacks and torture of CCC members particularly around Mpandawana Growth Point, now a red spot for political violence that have resulted in serious injuries and death.

We also note and condemn the partisan and unprofessional manner in which the Officer-in Charge at ZRP Mpandawana handles political cases by placing Zanu PF thugs above the laws of this country. The culprits are known but never charged or arrested.

The following incidences of violence and intimidation are on record

14 October 2021 fatal attack on Nyasha Zhambe case reported at Gutu Police station, 11 September 2022 attack on Claudios Muyindisi case reported at Chatsworth police station, 24 September 2022 physical attack on Ward 33 Councilor Bernad Chimwango and Langton Mabande Guvava case reported at Gutu Police, 29 September 2022 damage to Vehicle belonging to Desire Tichazorwa case reported at Gutu Police station

We also wish to remind the Police, Government, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission that dozens of people were tortured at an illegal Zanu PF roadblock on 14 October 2021; reports were made to the Police and up to now there has been no conviction or court trial.

Nyasha Zhambe died from injuries sustained at the same roadblock and Police has swept the case under the carpet and up to now the well-known suspects are roaming free and committing new crimes.

We therefore as democracy champions, guided by our leader, Nelson Chamisa’s principled stance on peace and peaceful elections demand that the Government of President Mnangagwa, Police Commissioner General G. Matanga, NPRC chairman , Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson urgently look into this matter to avoid the human carnage witnessed in 2008 where we still have thousands of victims suffering ill health arising from permanent organ damages caused by torture and violence.

We yearn for a New Great Zimbabwe , a nation driven by one shared vision of a prosperous, free and just Nation.

