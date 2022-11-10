Rigobert Song Names Indomitable Lions Squad

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has named his final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The selection is dominated by foreign-based players, with only a few locals called.

Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager in the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014, will captain the team.

But long-serving centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui was dropped from the squad in a shock omission.

Song did not gave no explanation for the axing of the 31-year-old Belgian-based defender at a hastily arranged news conference on Wednesday.

The Indomitable Lions will make their eighth appearance at World Cup – a record for an African nation. They are in Group G and will take on Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil, with their first game on Nov. 24.

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

