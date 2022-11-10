Top Zim- SA Based Businessman Arrested In SA

By- The South African Police have arrested Zimbabwe Businessman Frank Sadiqi Buyanga on allegations of child trafficking and other charges.

Charges also include immigration violations and forgery, a local online news portal NewZimbabwe.com reported citing a SAPS statement signed by Colonel Athlenda Mathe. Reads the statement:

Sadiqi is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for child trafficking, forgery and violation of the immigration act.

The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe where the suspect kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa.

A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean Authorities after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare.

Buyanga and his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa have for years been embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their minor son.

In 2020 Buyanga allegedly kidnapped his son from the hands of the mother and fled to South Africa.

This was after he was granted custody by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling that gave equal access to unmarried couples.

Buyanga was allegedly being accompanied by two men armed with guns when he staged the ‘heist’ outside a Spar Supermarket in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb.

He was later listed on Interpol’s Red Notice.

