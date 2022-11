Citizens Celebrate Hon Sithole Freedom

Spread the love

BREAKING: Hon Godfrey Sithole has finally been granted bail after spending 149 days in prison without trial. In a new Zimbabwe, a person is innocent until proven guilty not vice versa like what we’re currently experiencing under Mr Mnangagwa’s regime.

Bail conditions;

✔️ to pay RTGS300k

✔️report twice a week at the St Mary’s police station

✔️not to interfere with witnesses

✔️surrender his diplomatic passport

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...