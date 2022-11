Register To Vote, Voting Works, Don’t Be Misled By Zanu PF

REGISTER TO VOTE:

Dear Young People,

Voting is our only chance. If voting didn’t work, Zanu PF would not been investing all its power, resources, energy and deploying violence to try and stop elections.

They know that voting works. They know that if the citizens come out in their #MILLIONS to win #BIG they’re in trouble.- CCC

