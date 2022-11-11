Robbers Run Off With USD62K

A 47-year-old Harare woman lost over US$62 000 to three robbers who raided her house yesterday afternoon while she was counting the money in her bedroom.

The incident occurred at a house in Glen Lorne at around 1.30pm.

Investigations revealed that the three robbers who were armed with a pistol raided the house and went straight to her bedroom before stealing the cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case where a woman aged 47 was robbed US$62 150 cash on November 9, 2022 at around 1.30pm in Glen Lorne, Harare by three unknown suspects.

“The suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol pounced at the complainant’s residence and went to the bedroom where she was counting cash. They threatened her with a firearm before stealing the cash,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist them with investigations to contact any nearest police station.-state media

