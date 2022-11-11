Special Tribute To CCC Change Champion

Spread the love

Mhandamabwe : Chivi

By Murisi Baukwa and Susan Moyo

Zanu PF supporters were shocked by the huge attendance at Tendai Mapangisana’ s funeral in Teteni Village ward 8 Chivi Rural District Council.

The whole village was turned yellow as CCC gave a resounding send off to gallant democratic change Champion.

Tendai Mapangisana died after a long illness.

Tendai Mapangisana’s funeral attracted a huge CCC crowd from all over Chivi North as people respected the role she played in fighting for democratic change.Her political life had great impact in the whole of Chivi North.

“We have lost a true change champion.CCC Chivi North will find it very difficult to find a workaholic like her.It is very difficult to find one to politically replace her.” said Chirasha Zivurawa.

ZanuPF supporters tried to influence villagers not to attend the funeral but were shocked by the crowd.

” Vanhu vanotinyepera kuti havasi veCCC .Chamisa wapinda muno medu maChivi zvebasa asi hatizive kuti vanhu ava wakavawana kupi nokuti havapfeki yellow asi nhasi chokwadi nyika yose kuita yellow seizvi? ” said a ZanuPF Cell chairman who refused to be published for fear of victimization.

“Chivi North yaenda varume.Zvandaona vanhu vanotinyepera kuti vachiri kuda ZanuPF vava vanhu vaChamisa ava” said a ZanuPF member whilst drinking beer at Mhandamabwe Growth Point.

Tendai Mapangisana is a close relative to Change Champion Chidaushe who thanked all CCC members who attended the funeral.

” I have no words to express my sincere gratitude.We are in time of mourning but the respect by CCC and all villagers all show that we desire change .We must all register to vote for change.Our only hope is in President Nelson Chamisa.Despite the intimidation and violence in rural areas the courage to wear yellow at this funeral has shocked me.Change is inevitable.” said Chidaushe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...