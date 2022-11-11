Will The Teranga Lions Roar In Qatar?

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has revealed his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sadio Mane is part of the selection despite suffering a leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old picked an apparent knee injury 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Cisse has also called his reliable old guard in Chelsea’s duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye and Watford’s Ismailia Sarr.

The Lions of Teranga will face the Netherlands in their Group A opener, followed by Qatar and Ecuador.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

