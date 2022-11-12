2023 We Are Winning Big- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the citizens’ movement is poised for a resounding victory in the coming polls.

President Chamisa faces the unpopular Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 Presidential Election.

According to President Chamisa, the Zanu PF regime is desperately trying ( in vain) to disrupt the people’s struggle.

“THANK YOU for all your unconditional support.

Many are working tirelessly behind the scenes in multiple and different ways to realize and consummate a New Great Zimbabwe – the land of milk and honey.

We shall be happy and prosperous.Change Is coming!Let’s WIN BIG! #RegisterToVote,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter .

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...