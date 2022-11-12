ZimEye
Why on earth have you @PoliceZimbabwe stopped the #RegisterToVOTE2023 concert which was slated for Hartsfield grounds… and without providing reasons for stopping the concert? Also, why are you @ZECzim @mangwana_jasper silent as the law is broken @SADC_News ? pic.twitter.com/tozQ9Ffg6G— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 12, 2022
Why on earth have you @PoliceZimbabwe stopped the #RegisterToVOTE2023 concert which was slated for Hartsfield grounds… and without providing reasons for stopping the concert? Also, why are you @ZECzim @mangwana_jasper silent as the law is broken @SADC_News ? pic.twitter.com/tozQ9Ffg6G