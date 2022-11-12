Grandma Bashes Hubby (81) To Death Over Infidelity

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested in Darwendale on allegations of killing her husband following a misunderstanding over infidelity on Sunday.

Mary Banda is alleged to have fought with her husband Nira Benet (81) who died following some breathing challenges.

Benet died on admission at Kutama Father O’Hea Memorial Hospital and a report was made to the police leading to Banda’s arrest.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Banda aged 62 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Virginia Farm, Darwendale, on November 6, 2022, where the suspect fought with her husband, Nira Benet aged 81, after a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The victim, who was having some challenges in breathing, was rushed to Father O’Hea Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

In another case, police in Gwanda also arrested Thandazani Ncube (31) in connection with a murder case in which he assaulted his alleged 15-year-old wife to death over allegations of infidelity.

— Herald

