BREAKING: Desmond Tutu’s Zim Grandson Goes Missing In Amsterdam

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | A grandson of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu has gone missing in Amsterdam.

Munashe Goromonzi (23) went missing while at the Schipol Amsterdam airport on 26th Aug 2022.

His mother, Auxillia Goromonzi tells ZimEye, “I was flying with him from Berlin to Birmingham via Amsterdam.

“On 26.08.2026, while in transit, he left the Schipol, Amsterdam airport and went to the city centre. Since then he has been missing.



“He left the airport with just his passport and rucksach. No smart phone. No bankcards, just 30€ cash.



“Some people claim they saw him in Rotterdam on 02.09.2022. However there has been no sign of him since then.

“We are greatly worried since he was on daily medication which he did not take with him.”



ANYONE WITH INFOR ON HIS WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL POLICE OR: +491778417339 OR +31621973570

MISSING PERSON ALERT- €5,000 REWARD OFFERED:

Desmond Tutu's grandson has gone missing in Amsterdam. His mum, Auxillia Goromonzi tells ZimEye:

"I was flying with him from Berlin to Birmingham via Amsterdam. On 26.08.2026, while in transit…: pic.twitter.com/HbPm5mF8y9 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...