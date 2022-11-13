Watch: CCC Says Citizens Victory Unavoidable

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is exerting pressure on the Zanu PF regime to implement reforms before polls.

CCC’s PREPARE document spells out the need for reforms before the 2023 polls.

Below is CCC’s Week in review:

WEEK IN REVIEW: Hello Citizens, as we countdown to 2023, we have heard you loud and clear! And this program is our response to your genuine questions about what lies ahead and the Zimbabwe we are all working to build.

https://fb.watch/gMhs4Q7Nf6/

