Teen On The Run Over R_ape

By A Correspondent- A grade 5 pupil disclosed to her teacher how she was raped twice by a relative last year at her grandparents’ house in Mbare.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the suspected 19-year-old rapist is on the run, while the girl was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

“Police are investigating a case where a minor child was raped two times in a room where she was left sleeping,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances are that sometime in December 2021, the complainant and her brother were left by their mother at their grandparents’ place.

“They stayed at the place for two days and during one of the nights, the accused entered the room where complainant was sleeping together with her brother and raped the complainant without protection.

“On another night at the same place, the accused sneaked into the room again and raped the victim.

“The complainant did not tell anyone what had happened to her until on November 7 this year when she told her male teacher, who informed the girl’s mother,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro

