Mwonzora Plans To Take Over CCC And Its Yellow Colour

By Dorrothy Moyo | The MDC T party leader Douglas Mwonzora is planning to take over Nelscon Chamisa’ party voters, it has emerged.

In a first of firsts, Mwonzora has over the last 12 months indicated this while saying Nelson Chamisa must not be allowed to cheat the electorate, by launching new parties. Mwonzora suggests that every supporter Chamisa has was acquired illegally and so in the ballot box, they must be allocated to him (Mwonzora).

Mwonzora has received a merc and a farm from ZANU PF | Do you think they will use him to harrass Chamisa again even under yellow in 2023? DOUGY STILL BITES? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 14, 2022

Speaking to top journalists Garikai Chaunza and Lynette Manzini, Mwonzora said statements by his aide, Morgen Komichi to recall MPs and councillors who under Nelson Chamisa cannot be termed, hate speech.

All this has emerged at a time when it was revealed Mwonzora has received a farm amd a Mercedes benz from his own nemesis in ZANU PF.

Mwonzora hints saying a government of national unity is coming soon.

Mwonzora was also responding to a complaint raised by Hwange MP Daniel Molokele, and a female member of the crowd, when he said:

“The issue of hate speech… Komichi did not give any hate speech.

“Komichi stated a fact that we will not allow people that do not belong to us to continue holding our position that’s not hate; that’s stating the obvious that’s stating a party position, what is hate speech if I can give you an example, is because Mwonzora comes from Manicaland you call him Muzorewa, and all that, that is directed, that is hate now but if I say we will recall who don’t belong to us, that’s not hate at all.

“And Madam, what you understand about dignity and what I understand about dignity may be different, and as far as I am concerned to allow corrupt people to get away with it, is not promoting dignity.

“To allow corrupt councillors who steal from the poor, to continue keeping those positions, is not enhancing dignity, to allow people to cheat the electorate and then change political parties midstream is not to promote dignity.

“To allow lawlessnes and anarchy is not promoting dignity. The MDC has a constitution…”

