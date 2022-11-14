Top Cop Detained Over Leaked Law Paper

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission detained a senior police officer after discovering him in possession of an examination paper for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Superintendent Vigai Maunganidze appeared in Harare court on Saturday and was remanded in jail until a bail hearing today.

According to investigations, Maunganidze was apprehended by Zacc officers after receiving a tip.

According to the allegations, Maunganidze was already in possession of the paper he was supposed to write, which led to his detention.

Last night, Zacc spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the arrest.

I can confirm the arrest of a senior police officer, Vengai Maunganidze, on Friday, November 11, 2022, on suspicions of illicit possession of an exam paper prior to the exam day, and he appeared in court on November 12, 2022.

Ivestigations are ongoing,” she explained.

The incident comes after police detained 109 students last month on suspicion of distributing a pirated Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One, with officials reportedly considering amending the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Act to impose harsher punishments for cheaters.

Investigators also detained an unspecified number of school and examination employees suspected of leaking the document.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...