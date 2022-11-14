What You Need To Know About World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18; 32 teams to compete in eight groups; England face Iran on the second day of the tournament.

WORLD CUP QATAR 2022

From key dates to kick-off times, here’s all you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When and where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium when the hosts take on Ecuador in Group A.

The tournament was originally set to begin a day later with Senegal’s game against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium but Qatar’s match was moved forward to allow them to open their home tournament.

England will now feature on the second day with their Group B match against Iran scheduled to take place on Monday November 21 with a 1pm UK time kick-off. The game is just eight days after the Premier League shuts down

After qualifying via the play-offs, Wales’ first game will also be on Monday November 21.

Wales will then play England on Tuesday November 29 in Group B.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

Who’s already qualified for Qatar 2022?

World Cup Qualifying: State of play

World Cup Qualifying tables

World Cup – every team who’s qualified

Where will World Cup teams be based?

When will the World Cup squads be announced?

All 32 countries have until Monday November 14 to submit their 26-player squads with FIFA officially announcing those squads on Tuesday November 15.

England boss Gareth Southgate has already named his squad with Callum Wilson, James Maddison and Ben White all included, while Wales have selected Joe Allen despite his recent lack of football.

In full: The 2022 World Cup squads

What is the World Cup group draw?

The 2022 World Cup will begin with 32 teams in eight groups of four:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

PA – France players celebrate winning the World Cup in Moscow in 2018

Image:

France players celebrate winning the World Cup in Moscow in 2018

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage – all kick-off times in UK

Sunday November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Thursday November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Friday November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday November 26

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10am)

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Thursday December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 – Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 – Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 4

52 – Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 – Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday December 5

53 – Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 – Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 – Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 – Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 – Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 – Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday December 10

60 – Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 – Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 – Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 – Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday December 17

63 – Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

64 – The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

What is England and Wales’ potential route to the final?*

If England/Wales win Group B….

Sunday December 4 – Last 16: England/Wales vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday December 10 – Quarter-final: England/Wales vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14 – Semi-final: England/Wales vs Belgium (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 – Final: England/Wales vs Netherlands (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

If England/Wales finish second in Group B…

Saturday December 3 – Last 16: Netherlands vs England/Wales (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Friday December 9 – Quarter-final: England/Wales vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday December 13 – Semi-final: England/Wales vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 – Final: England/Wales vs France (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

*Based on highest FIFA world ranking finishing top of respective groups and winning knock-out games

When will the matches kick off?

The first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).

Kick-off times for the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time) .- Sky Sports

