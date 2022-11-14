William Manondo Wins Golden Boot

William Manondo scored his 17th goal of the season as CAPS United played out to a 1-1 stalemate with city rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The 31-year old cooly dispatched a 34th minute penalty awarded to the Green Machine by referee Brighton Chimene after Emmanuel Jalai had brought down Ian Nyoni in the box.

The former Harare City man is the winner of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League golden boot after a stellar season.

CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe hailed Manondo’s consistency throughout the season.

“I think William deserves it. He has been very consistent,” Chitembwe said in his post-match interview.

“The most difficult thing is to score a goal. It’s easy to assist, it’s easy to defend, it’s easy to just play football but it’s not so easy to score and for him to score 17 goals in this season when the team is struggling, one can only imagine if the team was doing so well,” added Chitembwe.

Manondo is the first CAPS player since Leonard Tsipa in 2016, to win the golden boot.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

