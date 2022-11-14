Zemura Honoured

Jordan Zemura has been voted Bournemouth’s best player of EPL Matchday 14 by the club’s fans.

Zemura returned to the Cherries starting XI in the league after missing in the last two games.

The defender had struggled to pin a first team berth after interim coach Gary O’Neil changed his lineup.

The Warriors international played the entire match in the 3-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

Featuring as a left fullback, the Warriors international enjoyed going forward, aiding the attack.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

