Zim Shall Not Be A One Party State- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe shall not be a one party state, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

This has been said at a time Zanu PF is desperately trying to dismantle President Chamisa’s CCC party.

President Chamisa has also called for tolerance and peace before and during the 2023 polls.

“ZIMBABWE SHALL NOT BE A ONE PARTY STATE…

We will unite all Zimbabweans and build a formidable team ‘Team New Great Zimbabwe’ of the able and competent from across all parties.

We will be a happy and flourishing multiparty democracy.

Zimbabwe,let’s WIN BIG! #ANewGreatZimbabweplan

May Zimbabwe be renewed and begin to grow in tolerance, being able to attract quality in its leadership ranks. May our politics attract strong men and women who stand on firm core values, unshakable principles and solid reformation of manners. Blessed Sunday to you Zimbabwe,” President Chamisa said in separate statements.

