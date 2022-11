CCC Spells Out Comprehensive Climate Change Policy

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) says Zanu PF has failed to moot sound policies in line with climate change.

According to CCC, the failure by the Zanu PF regime to embrace climate change has negatively affected the environment.

The citizens’ movement has put in place measures to address climate change and environmental degradation.

