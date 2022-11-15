Housebreaker Escapes From Prison

By A Correspondent- A housebreaker recently jailed for 35-months after two counts of unlawful entry and theft escaped from jail in Karoi on Saturday.

Police have now launched a manhunt for Gift Kavande (25), with national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi asking anyone who can help police track him down to contact any police station.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recently said 116 inmates, 64 last year and 52 this year, escaped from jail between January last year and October this year, although police have so far arrested 40 of these.

Most of the fugitives were B class prisoners, who were allowed to be outside for work duties while serving their terms at medium-security prisons.

ZPCS national public relations officer, Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, said Harare Central and Chikurubi Farm prisons had high incidences of prison escapes.

“Harare Central and Chikurubi Farm prisons have a high incidence of escapes since these stations have more B class inmates, who go out of prison to work,” she said

Most fugitives, she said, sneaked away after asking for permission to answer the call of nature.

“Some A class inmates also abscond since they will no longer be under escort of a prison officer, given that they are of less risk and would have exhibited good behaviour,” said Chief Supt Khanyezi.

ZPCS is installing closed-circuit television systems at maximum prisons, arming its officers and reinforcing the canine section to avert future prison breaks.

In March, a convicted armed robber was recaptured by police after escaping from Harare Central Prison. He spent four months on the run.

Richard Sasumba (40) was subsequently charged with attempting to escape from lawful custody. Herald

