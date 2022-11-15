JUST IN: Nyatsime 14 Minus Job Sikhala Granted Bail

14 Nyatsime residents who have been languishing in detention following their arrest for inciting violence have been granted ZWL$50 000 bail by High Court.

They were represented by Thabani Mpofu, duly instructed by Noble Chinhanu.

Of the 16 arrested in connection with the June Nyatsime violence, only Job Sikhala remains caged.

The release of the Nyatsime residents coincides with the visit by the Commonwealth who are in the country to assess Zimbabwe’s suitability to be re-admitted into the bloc.

