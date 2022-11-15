ZimEye
The trial starts today. It’s always fair for everyone who is accused to have their day in court and face their accusers. That’s the beauty of our Criminal Justice System. Let the evidence be presented and tested and our impartial courts make a ruling. https://t.co/zlehlY0wrh— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 15, 2022
