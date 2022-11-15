Pitbull Mauls Child To Death

FREE State police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-year-old boy after he was mauled to death by a pitbull.

The incident occurred in Vista Park, Bloemfontein on Saturday, 12 November.

Police spokesman Thabo Covane said the dog allegedly escaped its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour’s premises and attacked the child who was playing alone, biting him several times on the neck and chest.

The boy was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services officials on the scene.

“An inquest docket was opened at Mangaung Police Station. The police and paramedics were summoned to the scene and the boy was declared dead on the scene. The beast has been shot and killed by police officials in attempt to rescue the victim,” said Covane.

— Daily Sun

