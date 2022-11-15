Sakunda Withdraws Rufaro Stadium Renovation Project

Sakunda Holdings has announced that it has withdrawn its golden offer to renovate Rufaro Stadium over what it says was lack of political will to implement the project by City Harare.

In a letter to City of Harare Mayor Councilor Jacob Mafume, Sakunda Holdings Chief Operating Officer M Chitambo said they were disturbed by ‘malicious and unfounded reports’ that they wanted to buy Rufaro Stadium when theirs was a philanthropic deed.

“We write to express our misgivings on the unfortunate events and communication emanating from your office. We are shocked by untruthful and malicious allegations that Sakunda intends to purchase Rufaro Stadium, which is a public asset,” said Chitambo.

He added that Sakunda had no commercial interests in the project which they had proposed to undertake as part of their corporate social responsiblity.

He further cited toxicity in the council’s attitude towards the project as part of the reasons why Sakunda was withdrawing its offer.

“Given the toxicity we have seen in Council’s attitude and lack of political will to implement the project on the part of Council, Sakunda hereby Withdraws its participation from the project,” said Chitambo.

Sakunda Holdings is currently bankrolling two of Zimbabwe’s biggest premier soccer league teams Dynamos and Highlanders, a gesture that has bailed the two clubs currently struggling to stay afloat.

The gesture to renovate Rufaro Stadium would have gone a long way in improving football standards while enabling the national team to fulfill its home fixtures on home soil following the banning of National Sports Stadium by Confederations of African Football (CAF)

