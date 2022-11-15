We Will Not Disappoint You, President Chamisa Aide Assures Nation
15 November 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is doomed.
This was said by CCC MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda at the weekend.
Mr Emmerson is desperately clinging to straws, according to the CCC MP.
He wrote on Twitter:
“They may think they’ve everything yet they’ve none.
The people can’t wait long 4 change. CCC & @nelsonchamisa won’t disappoint.
Together we will keep the valley independent of the corrupt coup government. Play your role.”