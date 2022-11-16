Caught In The Act Selling Dagga

A Harare man was recently nabbed after attempting to sell dagga to police detectives.

The accused, Conna Victor Edwards (22) of Button Complex, Avondale, was yesterday arraigned before magistrate Dennis Mangosi and charged with unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Allegations are that on November 11, 2022, detectives from CID drugs and narcotics received information to the effect that Edwards was selling dagga. The detectives then posed as potential buyers and made an order through the phone.

In the evening, the detectives went to Edwards’ house to collect the order. Edwards opened the gate and gave the detectives four sachets of dagga, leading to his arrest.

Edwards’ house was searched and more drugs were uncovered. Police also found a Browning 12 Gauge shotgun with 13 live rounds in his wardrobe. He failed to produce a valid firearm certificate.

He will be sentenced today. -state media

