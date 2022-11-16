ZimEye
This is the way @ProfJNMoyo & Patrick Zhuwao. The President & entire leadership of the Party have always said "let bygones be bygones." This is a good start. I have always maintained even as we argue brutally then, that you don't fit in an opposition to ZANU PF. Musangano ihomwe! pic.twitter.com/Zn8rGf79BZ— Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) November 16, 2022
