JUST IN: ZERA Hikes Fuel Price Again

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has hiked the price of fuel with petrol now 1.60 from 1.57 announced a week ago while diesel remains at last week’s price of 1.73.

ZERA announced weekly fuel price reviews since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine war which destabilized the global oil market.

Below are new fuel prices as announced by ZERA;

