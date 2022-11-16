Mnangagwa Busy Reversing Gains Of The Liberation Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned the banning of a voter registration gig in Bulawayo by the Zanu PF regime.

The regime is in panic mode as the nation anticipates the coming polls.

“We strongly condemn the recent banning of a Voter Registration gig in Bulawayo by the regime in Harare.

This is a very sad development which confirms the death of democracy in Zimbabwe.

Universal suffrage is one of the key factors that resulted in the liberation struggle, apparently, Zanu PF under Mr Mnangagwa is reversing all the gains of the liberation struggle.

We need new leaders. Vote for Change, Vote #CCC,” CCC said in a statement.

