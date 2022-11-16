Trump Announces Return

By-Former United States President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

If successful, he will become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms, according to CNN News.

Addressing a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered, Trump said:

In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.

This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together.

Trump’s long-awaited campaign comes as the Republicans failed to gain a Senate majority, came up short in their efforts to fill several statewide seats, and have yet to secure a House majority in the mid-term elections.

Trump’s third presidential bid also coincides with a period of heightened legal peril as Justice Department officials investigating him and his associates revisit the prospect of indictments in their Trump-related probes.

The former president is currently being investigated for his activities before and during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office.

The former real estate businessman and reality TV star was first elected to office in 2016, beating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a contentious general election.

As president, Trump pushed an “America First” foreign policy approach, pulling the US out of international agreements such as the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal.

