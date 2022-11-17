Anna Machaya Probe Complete

By A Correspondent- The probe into the child sexual exploitation case of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died during childbirth at a shrine in Marange last year is now complete and ready for publication.

Machaya’s death made headlines in 2021 prompting the inquiry into the child’s sexual exploitation which led to her demise.

Investigations are now complete and the report has been tabled before Parliament and is ready for publication, ZBC News reported citing Zimbabwe Gender Commission chief executive officer, Mrs Virginia Muwanigwa. She said this Tuesday:

We have been carrying inquiries following the alleged child sexual exploitation of Anna Machaya who died while giving birth at a shrine in Marange.

The probe has ended and we have since submitted the report to Parliament and waiting for publication.

Hatirarame Evans Momberume (27), the man who had married Anna Machaya, is believed to be on the run.



He initially appeared in court charged with murder and having a sexual relationship with a minor and was granted bail.

