🟡COURT DIARY: Hon Job Sikhala will tomorrow at 1415hrs appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for bail application on changed circumstances. Sikhala & Felix Biri are now the only #Nyatsime17 members currently in prison. The other 15 members were recently released on bail. pic.twitter.com/DYXSnfJH2C— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 17, 2022
