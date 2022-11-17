Chamisa To Win Binga By-Election

By- CCC is set to reclaim the Binga by-election after Zanu PF has reportedly abandoned the political contest.

CCC interim chairperson for Matebeleland North Prince Sibanda announced NewZimbabwe.com.

ZEC recently announced council by-elections in Binga, Victoria Falls and Gweru.

All the seats fell vacant after the Douglas Mwozora MDC recalled the incumbent councillors.

The by-elections are slated for early next month.

Prince Dubeko Sibanda told NewZimbabwe that the campaign environment in Binga was “peaceful and calm” ahead of the polls. He said:

This is one of the elections which CCC is literally campaigning alone,” the opposition legislator said.

ZANU PF and its surrogate MDC-T seems to have chickened out from the by- election race despite the fact that they are the ones who caused the polls to happen.

Our people are campaigning peacefully here.

However, we are aware that ZANU PF normally has a strategy of unleashing violence during the last days of the polls; we are ready for them.

