Man Kills Baby Over Dispute With Wife

A Selous man in Mashonaland West province allegedly killed his 11-month-old daughter on Saturday before hiding the body in a bushy area following a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.

The body has not yet been recovered and police have launched investigations into the case.

Panashe Chitendeya (22) is alleged to have confessed to the police about the incident which occurred at Homedale Farm in Selous.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a suspected case of murder in which Panashe Chitendeya (22) allegedly confessed to have killed his 11-month-old daughter on November 12, at Homedale Farm, Selous after a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.

“The suspect had visited his ex-wife in a bid to reconcile with her. The body of the victim which was allegedly hidden in a bush at the farm has not been found,” he said.

— Herald

