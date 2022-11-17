UK Author Tawanda Chamunorwa Dies

By A Correspondent | The prolific author, Tawanda Chamunorwa passed away last week following a long battle with cancer.

Born in 1996, Tawanda Chamunorwa was passionate about education.

Tawanda’s story, is one of how at 18, with his bags packed, ready to set off to University, his life suddenly came to a standstill when he received a diagnosis for cancer. The diagnosis changed everything in his life. The once-active young man began the fight for his life.

Tawanda walks us through challenge after challenge, tests, chemotherapy treatments, surgeries and how this affected and changed his whole life. Tawanda is a fighter and a survivor who had to employ coping strategies that pulled him through each hurdle that challenged him and got him to graduate despite the struggles.

Cancer can change one’s life forever. Nobody ever thinks that they will get it. Tawanda didn’t, and at 18, it was the furthest thing from his mind.

He was the Founder and CEO of Rare and Loved, a Social Enterprise that Tawanda started to raise brain cancer awareness and its effects on patients and their families especially in the ME (Black Minority Ethnic) communities. Rare and Loved Is also a dothing brand that pays tribute to those who are fighting rare conditions.

