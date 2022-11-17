Zanu PF Frog-Marches Gweru Pastors

By- Zanu PF in Gweru is forcing pastors to mobilise for the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The party has established what it calls Pastors for Economic Development (ED) in the Midlands amid mushrooming of similar forums pushing for President Mnangagwa’s re-election bid.

The religious grouping’s main thrust is to support the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the country to attain an upper-middle-income society by 2030, ZBC News reported citing Pastors for ED advisor, Pastor Aaron Rusukira. He said:

The Bible is very clear that you can’t separate the church and politics. The Bible says we should pray for our leaders and what we are simply doing is interpreting the scriptures. We are in the summer cropping season, and we need to pray for our country to have a bumper harvest which will translate to massive development.

Bishop Wellington Mupisa, a war veteran said people need to be reminded that the colonial regime used to ban indigenous churches, which is contrary to what is happening under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. Mupisa added:

The President is very clear in his support for the church and as such, we need to also show him support.”

The Pastors for ED national leadership vowed to continue recruiting more members to ensure the church and government work in harmony.

Pastors for ED Founding Chairperson, Evangelist Idirashe Dongo said they wanted to foster the spirit of patriotism in the church as a “thank you” to … Our President (who) has shown great support to his people.”

Also speaking at the event, ZANU PF Central Committee member, Wellington Magura said the party attended the event to show support for the church.

