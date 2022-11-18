Borrowdale Resident Reports Property Developer, Local Government Officials To ZACC

By A Correspondent| Ministry of Local Government officials together with a Borrowdale land developer Arosume Property Development were yesterday dragged to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) by a Borrowdale resident following the Minister of Local Government Notice to cancel a Title Deed of a Borrowdale property under suspicious and questionable circumstances.

The report was addressed to ZACC Chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo and copied to the President and Vice President of Zimbabwe, Commissioner General of Police, National Prosecuting Authority and Secretary of the Judiciary Service Commission Walter Chikwanha.

Documents seen by ZimEye reveal that on the 5th April 2022, Local Government minister July Moyo wrote a letter of Notice to Taruvinga Hamura intending to cancel his Title Deed.

The reasons given were that the property was bought for USD65 in 2008 and that Hamura had not paid Arosume Land Developer development costs for the land according to the Tripartite Agreement.

The Minister advised that valuation of the land by the Ministry on the 5th March 2009 show that the value of the land was USD24384.00. He alleged that the Title deed was issued without the consent of the land developer.

Hamura responded to the Minister on the 22nd April 2022 and disapproved the Minister’s allegations.

According to the report given to ZACC, Hamura furnished the minister with a Lease agreement that he signed with the Ministry of Local Government on the 15th December 2008.

The lease agreement showed that the purchase price of the land was ZWD30 480 000. He provided proof of payment of that amount through a CBZ Bank cheque number 163108 on the 15th December 2008. CBZ bank provided a letter confirming having paid ZWD30 480 000 to the Ministry of Local Government on the 15th December 2008 together with Hamura’s personal bank statement which showed that ZWD30 480 000 was deducted from his bank account to the Ministry on the same day.

Declarations by seller and buyer from deeds office also showed that the Ministry received ZWD30 480 000 from Hamura in 2008. He told the Minister that there was no way he could have paid USD65 in 2008 since the currency in use at the time was Zimbabwe dollars and asked the Minister to produce evidence of how the Ministry received the USD65 in their books. Ministry could not provide evidence that they received a payment of USD65.

He produced a letter that was written by Katson Kwaramba the Finance Manager of Arosume and signed by Arosume CEO Dr Manson Mnaba on the 21st April 2010. The letter was addressed to the Ministry of Local Government to the attention of Rejoice Pazvakavambwa authorizing the Ministry to issue a title deed on the property and confirming that Hamura had fully paid for his development costs. Another letter attached in the report to ZACC is a letter written by Katson Kwaramba on the 6th January 2010 reminding Hamura to start construction on his stand in line with clauses that Hamura signed with the Ministry.

As further proof, a document was attached wherein in the High Court case HC719/18 Arosume conceded in the High Court that they assisted Hamura to acquire a title deed after he had fully settled his obligations.

A bundle of receipts were also attached in the report showing Arosume received several payments from Hamura for development costs.

Hamura told the Minister that he was not bound by the Tripartite Agreement which was an agreement between the Ministry, Arosume and Sally Mugabe cooperative but was bound by the bilateral agreement that he signed with the Ministry on 15th December 2008 whose terms and conditions he fully complied with.

He added that attempts to bind him to an agreement that he did not sign was an act of dishonesty on the part of the land developer and certain Ministry Officials.

July Moyo was advised that the revaluation of land by the ministry on the 5th March 2009 had no effect on a client who had fully paid his obligations in 2008 and there is no dispute that the full purchase price was settled on the 15th December 2008. A letter from Musemburi and Muchenga Legal practitioners who did the conveyancing in 2008 for the Ministry clarified the issue of the USD65 that it was put as a nominal amount not to say that was the amount the land was bought for.

The property was bought during the height of inflation in 2008 yet the title deed was issued in 2010 when the country had migrated to a USD environment. Hamura attached his house plan which was done by Arosume’s sister company called Arosume Prestige Projects based in Gauteng Province South Africa which does house plans and architectural designs for Arosume Group of Companies and the Architect was Taurai Oscar Takarupiwa who is their Projects Developer.

The architect was referred to Hamura by Katson Kwaramba. He added that Arosume cannot disown a title deed because there is a dispute over development costs which they are forcing Hamura to pay over and above what they agreed.

Hamura advised ZACC that between 2016 and 2018 Arosume made various attempts to force him to pay usurious land development cost of USD804 000.

Suffice to say the amount of the development cost exceeds the value of the land and buildings combined. Knowing they had no basis to claim the amount, Arosume withdrew the matter from the High Court on the 19th February 2020 when the matter was about to be heard only to relaunch the case later in 2020 with various unsubstantiated accusations after Hamura refused to cede 2000sqm of his land to them.

Hamura told ZACC that Kwaramba told him someone wanted 2000sqm of land and he would drop the court case if he agreed to have his land partitioned which Hamura refused. While the High Court case is still pending, Arosume rushed to the Minister to have the title deed cancelled.

After refusing to partition the stand he later received a letter from July Moyo on the 5th April 2022 giving notice to cancel the title deed. He told ZACC on two occasions Ministry officials came and parked at his gate taking dimensions of his stand.

Their last visit was on the 4th June 2022 at 160hrs0 and video footage is available.

Despite all documentary evidence from the bank and deeds office proving that the Minister’s claim was not correct and which the ministry did not contest , the Minister went on to compulsorily gazette the property on the 28th October 2022. Hamura requested ZACC to investigate actions by the Ministry and who is benefiting from such machinations. He told ZACC that Kwaramba boasted Arosume Land Development had wide connections and influence even in the Judiciary Service Commission and there was no way individuals could fight them. He implored on ZACC to fully investigate such grave utterances considering that many residents have pending court cases against Arosume. He told ZACC that in order to pile up pressure on him various suspectedly hired media publications were rolled out for years against him with blatant lies and accusations to create confusion and perception yet the truth lies in the documentation that Arosume and Ministry Officials have in their drawers.

Hamura challenged ZACC to check if the Minister and Arosume have any documentary evidence which contradicts the evidence that he gave the minister. He said some of the evidence that the minister required to make correct decisions is publicly filed at the deeds office yet instead of going to deeds office, ministry Officials came to my house to take dimensions of my stand for obvious personal gain. The ministry advised court that they no longer have the file which is supposed to be under their custody and one wonders on what basis the Minister made a decision to cancel the title deed without documents. He said the Ministry of Local Government is a pillar of investment in the country and there must be public confidence in the way it is being managed and that the Minister must guard against possible abuse of office for personal gain by officials.

