Binga By-Election Campaign Peaceful- CCC

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described the campaign environment in Binga as “peaceful and calm” ahead of by-elections slated for early next month.

National polls management agency, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), recently announced council by-elections in Binga ,Victoria Falls and Gweru.

All the seats fell vacant after the incumbent councillors were recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance party.

CCC Matebeleland North interim chairperson, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, claimed that since the election dates were announced, Zanu-PF has not been visible on the ground.

“This is one of the elections which CCC is literally campaigning alone,” the opposition legislator said.

“Zanu-PF and its surrogate MDC-T seems to have chickened out from the by- election race despite the fact that they are the ones who caused the polls to happen.”

The CCC provincial chairperson said, unlike the violence which rocked the recent by-election in Matopos and Insiza, the environment in Binga was peaceful.

“Our people are campaigning peaceful here,” he said.

“However, we are aware that Zanu-PF normally has a strategy of unleashing violence during the last days of the polls; we are ready for them.”

Suspected Zanu-PF supporters went on a rampage, assaulting CCC members including legislators during the Insiza and Matopos by-elections.

The ruling party’s chairperson for Matebeleland North, Richard Moyo could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

-NewZimbabwe

