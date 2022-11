Hubby Came Back Sick , Blind After Fifty Years- Gogo (68) Tells Her Emotional Testimony

Spread the love

A well known 68 year old Mberengwa vendor mbuya vaTracy shares her emotional sad testimony , says her husband came back home very sick and less eye sight after 50 years of chasing prostitutes

Granny says she thanks Masvingo magician and a slayqueens godfather pastor Isaac Makomichi

“Zvandakaitirwa zvihombe nemwana uyu, baba vakadzoka vainge vandisiya ndichiri nemimba.Vakadzoka asi vavakurwara uye havachanyatsi kuona, ndine mufaro asi ndine misodzi,handichazivi kuti ndodini

Makomichi wacho akandibatsira kudzosa akati kuvarapa meso haagoni, apa mari yekuvarapisa handina” said granny who blamed life of always giving her what she calls fadze chemedze.

What advice will you give to granny?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...