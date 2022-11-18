Lightning Kills Father, Daughter

VILLAGERS in the Ndimimbili area under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane, Matabeleland North province were left shocked after a bolt of lightning fatally struck a man and his daughter leaving his wife with serious burns.

The incident happened on 13 November while the now deceased Evans Moyo (22), his wife Nomatter Moyo (23) and their three-year-old daughter were in the kitchen having supper.

A source said Moyo’s daughter was sitting next to him when a bolt of lightning struck him.

His daughter died a few moments after the attack.

“This is shocking and it’s our first time to witness such a tragedy in our area. The lightning almost wiped off Moyo’s family and his wife was lucky that she survived and was left with severe burns,” said the source.

In a related incident a woman from Binga, Tuuse Nyoni was also fatally struck by lightning while sitting in the kitchen hut with her five-year-old daughter.

Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Christopher Mahohoma confirmed both incidents.

“We would like to urge members of the public to avoid sheltering themselves under trees and in open buildings such as unroofed car garages or under shades. When they are indoors they should not wash plates or do laundry when it’s raining.”

— BMetro

