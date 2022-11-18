Makorokoza Terrorise Zvishavane Villagers

By-Machete-wielding men attacked and killed a man only identified as Tinashe at a squatter camp near China Zim Gold Mill, Zvishavane, on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) which is already investigating the case says five unknown suspects, armed with machetes, knives and logs, attacked Tinashe who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

In a different case, Police in St Alberts arrested Rangarirai Mafigu (28) on Monday 15 November 2022 in connection with the murder of his brother Chriswell Mafigu (26).

It is alleged that Rangarirai struck his brother once on the head with a hoe after a misunderstanding over the sharing of money they had worked for at a farm in Chiweshe. The amount is not stated.

Chriswell sustained a deep cut on the head and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, ZRP Marondera arrested Lovemore Chishiri (44) in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, Spiwe Chishiri (41).

Lovemore allegedly assaulted Spiwe to death after finding her with a boyfriend at Lower Paradise on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

