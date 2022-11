Man Brutally Killed Over Woman

Spread the love

Police in Filabusi are investigating another murder case in which, Bernado Moyo (25) died on Monday while admitted at a local hospital.

Moyo was reported to have been stabbed with an okapi knife on the head and struck with a machete on the stomach and back following an argument over a curvy girlfriend during a beer drinking spree the previous day at a bar at Nkankezi Business Centre in Filabusi.- My Zimbabwe News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...