Police Confirm Arrest Of Teen Boys Who Impregnated Minor

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of two suspects who allegedly raped a 9-year-old who is now six (6) months pregnant.

The girl who is from Kambira Village in Bindura is currently admitted at Bindura District Hospital under the care of the Social Development Department.

In a statement, ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of two suspects aged 17 who raped a 9-year-old girl in Bindura. The girl was medically examined and it was established that she is six months three weeks pregnant.

The ZRP is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that due processes are followed.

This comes as the nine-year-old girl from Masekesa village in Tsholotsho under Chief Gampu gave birth on Monday 14 November 2022.

She gave birth to a baby girl via a Caesarean section at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The two cases are just a fraction of unresolved cases of sexual exploitation.

