Married Woman Sends Nude Pics To Secret Lover

A woman who was busted by her husband allegedly sending her nud_e picture to her secret lover has dragged the husband to court accusing him of verbally, physically and s_əxually abusing her.

Felistas Ndowora told the court that she deserted her matrimonial home because her husband Brian Ndowora who is a police officer was in the habit of beating her up whenever they had an argument.

She said her fears went a gear up, when her husband brought his service rifle home and after an argument he reportedly threatened to shoot her with the gun in question saying he was used to seeing dead bodies.

Felistas said her husband also hacks her phone.

“My spouse is abusing me s_əxually, verbally and psychologically. He sold a car which was registered in my name and bought a Toyota Mark X. I then got a loan from the bank and bought a Honda Fit.

“Last week on Sunday he physically attacked me before he forcibly took my car keys. Therefore, I am applying for a protection order against him so that he stops taking my phone and I also request that this court bars him from coming to my workplace.”

Responding through his lawyer Taboka Nyathi of Makiya and Partners, Brian said: “I am basically not opposed to the relief the applicant seeks from this honourable court but I’m opposed to the incorrect information she has made against me.

“I have a right to access the bank where she works since I’m a client and she has no locus standi to prohibit me from accessing the bank moreover she is a mere employee.

“I have had no access to guns and have never been abusive to my lawfully wedded wife who is in the habit of being involved in extramarital affairs.

“At one point I witnessed her capturing a nud_e picture and she sent it to another man. I then confronted her after that she cooked up all these allegations to soil my reputation.”

He added: “The vehicle in question is our matrimonial property and it belongs to both of us but it seems she has personalised it.”

Felistas was granted the protection order. Brian was ordered not to physically and verbally abuse his wife and not to threaten her.

— BMetro

