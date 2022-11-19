“Support President Chamisa’s New Zimbabwe Vision”

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC change champion Cosmas Muponda, of Southerton, Harare, provided a bus that ferried the Nyatsime activists to their homes after being released from prison.

The Nyatsime activists were ferried to their respective homes on Thursday night.

“We provided the bus that ferried the Nyatsime activists to their homes after being released from jail on Thursday night.

It is every citizen’s duty to support President Nelson Chamisa and CCC vision.

We are moving in line with the citizens vision and change is coming,” Muponda said.

