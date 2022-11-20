Benzema Suffers Injury On World Cup Eve

France striker Karim Benzema has suffered an injury scare just hours before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Benzema, who had just recovered from a thigh injury, was pulled out of his first full training session with Les Bleus on Saturday night after aggravating it.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, there’s now a great concern among the France technical about the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner’s participation in the World Cup.

In their training session update, the publication said: “While he (Benzema) seemed rather comfortable during the first fifteen minutes of the session, the intensity then increased, which his body obviously did not appreciate.

“He touched his thigh and kept away from the field for several moments, Benzema could have relapsed, to the point that the staff is very worried for the whole of the competition.”

Should the worst happen, coach Didier Deschamps has until Sunday to name a replacement for the striker.

This would be his second change in the last three days after Christopher Nkunku picked an injury that ended his World Cup campaign.

Other high-profile absentees for the defending champions include midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Prisnel Kimpembe.

France will begin their campaign on November 22 against Australia. They will face Denmark and African representatives Tunisia in other Group D matches.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

