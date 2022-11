Zanu PF Abducts CCC Official

Spread the love

Disturbing reports coming out of Gokwe Kana are that our @CCCZimbabwe change champion, Shylock Chacha is still missing after he was abducted at shops around 5pm yesterday. Our champions in Gokwe couldn’t locate him in police stations.

BringBackChacha

StopAbductions- Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...