Magaya Arrested Over Fondling, Kiss

By A Correspondent- A Glendale man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Thursday after he fondled his friend’s manhood before kissing him.

Lovemore Magaya was remanded in custody to November 21 by magistrate Charity Maunga.

The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on November 8 Magaya was drinking beer with his friend Bredon Karigambe at Major Brown farm in Glendale.

When the two got drunk Karigambe took Magaya to his homestead and Magaya slept on the floor while Karigambe slept on his bed.

During midnight Magaya woke up and went on the bed where he started fondling his friend’s manhood while kissing him.

The shocked Karigambe woke up and a scuffle arose.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Magaya

