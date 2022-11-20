Featured National
Magaya Arrested Over Fondling, Kiss
20 November 2022
By A Correspondent- A Glendale man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Thursday after he fondled his friend’s manhood before kissing  him.

Lovemore Magaya was remanded in custody to November 21 by magistrate  Charity Maunga.

The state led by Munyaradzi  Nengomasha  alleged on  November 8 Magaya was drinking beer with his friend Bredon Karigambe at Major Brown farm in Glendale.

When the two got drunk Karigambe took Magaya to his homestead and Magaya slept on the floor while Karigambe slept on his bed.

During midnight Magaya woke up and went on the bed where he started fondling his friend’s manhood  while kissing  him.

The shocked Karigambe woke up and a scuffle arose.

A police report  was filed leading  to the arrest of Magaya